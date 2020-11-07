Hunt continues for group of men who threw stones at woman

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 20s was assaulted by having rocks thrown at her by four unknown suspects on Yarmouth Road near to the Methodist Church in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Investigations are continuing after a woman was injured when rocks were thrown at her by a group of men.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are seeking witnesses in connection with the assault of the woman in her 20s in Lowestoft.

The woman suffered facial injuries after rocks were thrown at her by a group of men as she walked along Yarmouth Road.

It happened about 7pm on Friday, October 23 as the woman was assaulted after four men threw stones and rocks on Yarmouth Road, close to the Methodist Church.

One of the stones hit the woman’s right cheekbone, leaving a swollen red cheek.

The suspects were all described as wearing black clothing and trainers.

A police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour at the time or knows who was responsible should contact Lowestoft police, quoting 37/61746/20, on 101 or email Lily.PALMER@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org