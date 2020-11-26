Man arrested after woman suffers broken collar bone in row over mask

Published: 12:47 PM November 26, 2020

A woman suffered a broken collar bone after challenging a supermarket shopper who was not wearing a mask.

She tried to stop the man from leaving the store in his car, but he drove away and she went onto the bonnet before she was thrown off, injuring her arm.

Police said it happened at Sainsbury's in Hunstanton. A spokesman said: "A man has been challenged in store for not wearing a mask, which has then led to a verbal altercation between him and another member of the public in the car park.

"The altercation has resulted in the member of the public – a woman - trying to stop the suspect from leaving in his car.

"However, the suspect has driven away causing the member of public to go onto the bonnet of the car and subsequently be thrown from it. The woman suffered a broken collar bone."

A man in his 30s, from the Lowestoft area, was arrested after the incident on Saturday, November 14. He was later released under investigation.



