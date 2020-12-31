News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Woman in 80s hit on head with metal object as she tried to unmask raider

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 1:02 PM December 31, 2020   
A police cordon was put in place around a property in Brundall. Picture: James Bass

An investigation has been launched after an aggravated burglary at a property on West End Avenue, Brundall at about 9.50pm on Wednesday (December 30). - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

A woman in her 80s was hit over the head with a metal object as she tried to pull the face covering off of one of three burglars.

An investigation has been launched after the aggravated burglary at a house on West End Avenue, Brundall at about 9.50pm on Wednesday (December 30).

Three suspects rang the doorbell of the victims’ front door, before forcing their way in once the door had been opened, and carrying out a search inside the house.

One victim, a woman in her 80s, was hit over the head with a metal object by one of the suspects, after she attempted to grab his face covering.

Another victim, a male occupant of the house, was also threatened by one of the suspects, before the three raiders left the property.

The woman was taken to hospital for assessment, after sustaining cuts and swelling to the head.

Both victims were left distressed, but not seriously injured.

Most Read

  1. 1 Former Norwich teacher who taught for four decades dies aged 68
  2. 2 Norfolk stays in Tier 4 as restrictions expanded to other counties
  3. 3 'Angry and upset' - Care worker urges people to stay away from coast
  1. 4 Eagles seen in Norfolk skies as success of reintroduction project is hailed
  2. 5 Covid vaccinations get under way at Norfolk hospital
  3. 6 'Inadequate' school joins academy trust
  4. 7 Jailed in December: murderers, arsonists and thieves
  5. 8 Two-month-old baby among more than 400 'pauper's funerals' in Norfolk
  6. 9 Vintage tearoom run by mum and daughter to close
  7. 10 Zoos to close over rising Covid rates just days after reopening

One of the suspects is described as approximately 6ft 2, with bleached blonde hair, of very thin build, and wearing dark clothing.

Another of the male suspects is described as wearing a black, fluffy jacket with a hood, of stocky build, and wearing dark jeans.

Initial enquiries suggest this appears to have been a targeted incident, with specific items of property being sought.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or seen the men described.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Insp Tom Smith at Norfolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/91486/20.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mixed reaction as changes to Tier 4 rules mean zoos can reopen

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon

Which shops are open in Norwich's Chantry Place?

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Norfolk reports record number of coronavirus cases in one week

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

'Stupidly busy': Warning that town is 'not open for day trips'

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon