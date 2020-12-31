Woman in 80s hit on head with metal object as she tried to unmask raider

Published: 1:02 PM December 31, 2020

An investigation has been launched after an aggravated burglary at a property on West End Avenue, Brundall at about 9.50pm on Wednesday (December 30). - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

A woman in her 80s was hit over the head with a metal object as she tried to pull the face covering off of one of three burglars.

An investigation has been launched after the aggravated burglary at a house on West End Avenue, Brundall at about 9.50pm on Wednesday (December 30).

Three suspects rang the doorbell of the victims’ front door, before forcing their way in once the door had been opened, and carrying out a search inside the house.

One victim, a woman in her 80s, was hit over the head with a metal object by one of the suspects, after she attempted to grab his face covering.

Another victim, a male occupant of the house, was also threatened by one of the suspects, before the three raiders left the property.

The woman was taken to hospital for assessment, after sustaining cuts and swelling to the head.

Both victims were left distressed, but not seriously injured.

One of the suspects is described as approximately 6ft 2, with bleached blonde hair, of very thin build, and wearing dark clothing.

Another of the male suspects is described as wearing a black, fluffy jacket with a hood, of stocky build, and wearing dark jeans.

Initial enquiries suggest this appears to have been a targeted incident, with specific items of property being sought.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or seen the men described.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Insp Tom Smith at Norfolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/91486/20.