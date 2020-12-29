Woman still in serious condition in hospital after fatal A47 crash

Published: 1:15 PM December 29, 2020

Traffic on the A47 Acle Straight near Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A woman in her 70s is still in a serious condition in hospital following a fatal crash on the A47 just days before Christmas.

Two people were killed and another seriously injured following a crash on the A47 Acle Straight on Sunday, December 20.

Officers were called at 5.15pm to reports of a crash between a Vauxhall Astra and a VW Passat.

The driver of the Astra, a woman in her 70s, and the driver of the Passat, a man in his 40s, both died at the scene.

A dog travelling in one of the cars also died.

A passenger in the Astra, a woman in her 70s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the woman was still in a "serious condition" in hospital.

The A47 Acle Straight was closed for about 12 hours.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 and quote incident number 295 on Sunday, December 20.