Driver hit on head by flying wing mirror in hit-and-run crash

The A1075 near Shipdham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A woman was hit in the head by her car’s wing mirror in a hit-and-run crash with a motorcycle.

A silver Peugeot was travelling on the A1075 between Toftwood and Shipdham at around 4pm on Tuesday, September 15 when it was in crash with a red motorcycle.

The collision caused the wing mirror of the Peugeot to break off and hit the female driver in the head, causing injuries which needed medical treatment.

Police are now appealing for help to trace the rider of the motorcycle, who was dressed all in black, as he did not stop at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage, should contact PC Ryan Thorogood at Dereham Police Station on 101 quoting incident number 298 of Tuesday, September 15, 2020.