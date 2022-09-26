Woman found unresponsive on Norwich street dies

A woman found unresponsive in Prince of Wales Road has died - Credit: Archant

A woman found unresponsive on a city street has died, it has emerged.

Police cordoned off an area of Prince of Wales Road after a man and woman, aged in their 20s and 30s, were found on Thursday night (September 22).

A woman found unresponsive in Prince of Wales Road has died - Credit: Archant

Emergency services were alerted by members of the public at 11.45pm.

Both received treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the woman has since died.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

A file is being prepared for coroner.

The spokesman said due to police contact prior to her death, the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as is standard procedure in such cases.

The man who was also found unconscious and taken to hospital has since been discharged.

