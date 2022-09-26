News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman found unresponsive on Norwich street dies

Peter Walsh

Published: 3:52 PM September 26, 2022
A man and woman were found unresponsive on Prince of Wales Road

A woman found unresponsive on a city street has died, it has emerged.

Police cordoned off an area of Prince of Wales Road after a man and woman, aged in their 20s and 30s, were found on Thursday night (September 22).

A man and a woman were found unresponsive on Prince of Wales Road

Emergency services were alerted by members of the public at 11.45pm.

Both received treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the woman has since died.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

A file is being prepared for coroner.

The spokesman said due to police contact prior to her death, the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as is standard procedure in such cases.

The man who was also found unconscious and taken to hospital has since been discharged.
 

