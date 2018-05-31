Woman's unborn baby racially abused in attack by victim's neighbour

A pregnant woman's unborn baby was racially abused by a neighbour, a court has heard.

Tiffany Leach, 47, had been "banging" on the door of the victim's flat in Brazen Gate, Norwich late at night.

Alicia Theaker, prosecuting at Norwich Magistrates Court, said the victim, who was heavily pregnant and has a black boyfriend, was then racially abused about her unborn baby.

Giving evidence during a trial on Wednesday (February 19) the victim, who had lived at the flats for about three years, said the first time she met Leach she "abused me from her balcony" and had received "constant abuse" since.

The victim had been at home with a friend when Leach "started banging very loudly on my front door and shout".

She said she was banging on the food and shouting for about 45 minutes.

The woman who was "heavily pregnant" at the time said Leach was banging to the point that her whole flat shook and her dog got scared.

She called the police but through the spy hole in the door saw Leach stick two fingers up at her and racially abused her.

The victim said the comment made her feel "terrible" adding "my son hadn't even been born and already he's getting racist remarks".

When asked how sure she could be that the comments were made towards her she replied: "100per cent".

The court heard police attended and arrested Leach who largely gave no comment in interview although she denied making the comment.

She said people had been "making things up about her".

Leach did not attend Wednesday's hearing and was not represented.

She was found guilty by city magistrates of racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment on May 24 last year.

She was also convicted of displaying a visible representation, namely her fingers, with intent to cause harassment on the same date.

The court heard Leach, formerly of Brazen Gate, Norwich is currently at HMP Peterborough in relation to other matters but "refused to leave her cell" to be present for the trial.

Sentencing was adjourned until February 26.