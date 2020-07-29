Woman sexually assaulted in Norwich

A woman has been sexually assaulted in the Cowgate area of Norwich. Picture Archant. Archant

An investigation has been launched after a woman was sexually assaulted in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened as the victim, aged in her late 20s, was walking through Cowgate at about 1.35am on Sunday (July 26) when she was approached by a man who pulled down his trousers and tried to pull down the victim’s shorts.

The victim managed to fend off her attacker by kicking him, after which the suspect fled the scene.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.

Witnesses should contact PC Victoria McDowell at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/50408/20.

Alternatively, people who have information about the incident, but who want to speak anonymously can do so by calling the crime-fighting charity call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.