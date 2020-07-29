Search

Advanced search

Woman sexually assaulted in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:10 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 29 July 2020

A woman has been sexually assaulted in the Cowgate area of Norwich. Picture Archant.

A woman has been sexually assaulted in the Cowgate area of Norwich. Picture Archant.

Archant

An investigation has been launched after a woman was sexually assaulted in Norwich.

The incident happened as the victim, aged in her late 20s, was walking through Cowgate at about 1.35am on Sunday (July 26) when she was approached by a man who pulled down his trousers and tried to pull down the victim’s shorts.

The victim managed to fend off her attacker by kicking him, after which the suspect fled the scene.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.

Witnesses should contact PC Victoria McDowell at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/50408/20.

Alternatively, people who have information about the incident, but who want to speak anonymously can do so by calling the crime-fighting charity call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A148 closed after serious crash

Emergency services were called to a road accident on the A148 at Thursford, near Fakenham. Image: Google StreetView

Backlash as Norfolk loses National Cycle Network routes

A cycling path in Norfolk. The government is keen to encorage more people onto bicycles, as Sustrans declassifies a large part of the National Cycle Network. Picture: James Bass

Three Norfolk areas among slowest in country for broadband speeds

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Archant

A143 closed and air ambulance on scene after serious crash

Police are currently at the scene of serious collision on the A143 at Harleston. Photo: James Bass

‘Beware of dog nappers’ - Spate of thefts prompts warning over organised criminals

A sign has gone up in Hethersett urging pet owners to be wary of dog nappers. PIC: David Powles.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

Two people taken to hospital following serious crash on A148

An accident involving a car closed the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

A143 closed and air ambulance on scene after serious crash

Police are currently at the scene of serious collision on the A143 at Harleston. Photo: James Bass

Norfolk launches bid to become top film location

Filming of David Copperfield taking place at The Purfleet in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Drmic confirms City talks over his future

Josip Drmic has confirmed he is in talks with Norwich City over his future. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd