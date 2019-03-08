Woman charged after knife found in handbag in Norwich

A woman is due in court after police seized a knife with a 30cm blade found in a handbag following a stop and search in Norwich.

Norwich Police tweeted on Saturday that intelligence from a member of the public led to them stopping a woman, 43.

The officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) found a 30cm silver blade.

They shared an image of the blade with the tweet - branding it a 'nasty weapon'.

The tweet said: "Another particularly nasty weapon off our streets tonight.

"Public-provided intelligence led to Norwich East SNT officers stop-searching a female, 43, and finding this in her handbag.

"She's currently awaiting interview."

It has since emerged that the person has been charged in connection with the offence and remanded to Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (June 24).