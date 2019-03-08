Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Woman charged after knife found in handbag in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 21:55 23 June 2019 | UPDATED: 21:55 23 June 2019

Norwich Police seized this knife from a woman in the city on Saturday. Credit: Norfolk Police

Norwich Police seized this knife from a woman in the city on Saturday. Credit: Norfolk Police

Archant

A woman is due in court after police seized a knife with a 30cm blade found in a handbag following a stop and search in Norwich.

Norwich Police tweeted on Saturday that intelligence from a member of the public led to them stopping a woman, 43.

The officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) found a 30cm silver blade.

They shared an image of the blade with the tweet - branding it a 'nasty weapon'.

You may also want to watch:

The tweet said: "Another particularly nasty weapon off our streets tonight.

"Public-provided intelligence led to Norwich East SNT officers stop-searching a female, 43, and finding this in her handbag.

"She's currently awaiting interview."

It has since emerged that the person has been charged in connection with the offence and remanded to Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (June 24).

Most Read

‘The hog roast is staying’ - pie shop owner hits back at claims street food could upset vegans and children

Norfolk Pie Man's hog roast in Sheringham has sparked a row over whether the roasted meat is distressing or delicious. Photo: Alan Palmer

Three days of thunderstorms on the way for region

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after NDR crash

Emergency services, including aiir ambulance called after a crash on the NDR. PIC: Submitted.

‘It’s tragic enough to lose a child, but to lose one in these circumstances...’ - father speaks out year after son was murdered in Norwich

David Hastings. Picture supplied by Mr Hastings' father David.

‘The baby was literally appearing from the woman’s body’ - Medical student’s shock at roadside delivery in Norwich

Zoe Dedman is reunited with mum Kelly and daughter Peggy, who was born on the side of Old Watton Road in Norwich. Zoe, a medical student, helped with the birth.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

‘The hog roast is staying’ - pie shop owner hits back at claims street food could upset vegans and children

Norfolk Pie Man's hog roast in Sheringham has sparked a row over whether the roasted meat is distressing or delicious. Photo: Alan Palmer

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘The baby was literally appearing from the woman’s body’ - Medical student’s shock at roadside delivery in Norwich

Zoe Dedman is reunited with mum Kelly and daughter Peggy, who was born on the side of Old Watton Road in Norwich. Zoe, a medical student, helped with the birth.

My Norwich City Story #1: Robert Green – in his own words

The new PinkUn series My Norwich City Story kicks off with Robert Green telling his Canaries tale, in his own words.

‘These women saved his life’ - Hen do heroes hailed after pulling man from burning flat on way back from night out

Bride to be Kayleigh Brown, left, and her best friend Harriot Woods, who saved an elderly man from his flat fire in North Walsham as they were walking home from Kayleigh's Hen party. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Three people arrested following unlicensed music event in Norfolk

Three people have been arrested following an unlicensed music event in Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Woman charged after knife found in handbag in Norwich

Norwich Police seized this knife from a woman in the city on Saturday. Credit: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists