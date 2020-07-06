Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview Archant

A woman in her 20s was robbed in a terrifying daylight attack after being lured out of her car by a man who said his friend had been hurt.

The woman was flagged down by the man and when she got out to help, she was attacked by a second man, suffering facial injuries as the pair stole her phone.

A member of the public came to help her as she ran back to her car - where she found her rucksack had been stolen.

The victim, was driving on High Road at Saddlebow Bridge, near King’s Lynn, when the incident happened.

She needed medical treatment for facial injuries in the aftermath of the attack, which happened at about 11.20am on Saturday, July 4.

Police are hunting the two men.

Barry Ayres, a King’s Lynn and West Norfolk councillor for Tilney, Mershe Lande and Wiggenhall ward, which includes Saddlebow said he was “horrified” by the “ghastly” incident.

He said: “I’m horrified, absolutely horrified by it.

“It’s terrible, it’s just a dreadful thing.

“Obviously if anyone saw anything or heard anything and can come forward they should come forward and contact police.”

Mr Ayres also urged people living in the area to “be vigilant” and aware “that people like this are out and about”.

The first of the two suspects is described as being white, in his late 20s, 5ft 9in, of slender build, with scruffy light-brown hair, wearing a black hooded top, dark jeans and dark shoes.

The other man was white, in his late 20s, 6ft tall, of stocky build, with short dark hair and wearing black clothing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who saw two men acting suspiciously in the area at around the time of the robbery, should contact Det Con Lisa Read at King’s Lynn CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.