'Knives take lives': Woman detained following stop and search
PUBLISHED: 09:02 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:02 18 June 2019
Archant
A woman was detained for possession of a knife following a stop search by a specialised unit.
Suffolk Police's Scorpion Drug Team carried out a number of stop and searches on people in Lowestoft on Monday, June 17.
The team took to Twitter to show its effective use of stop search with a young woman subsequently detained, and they issued a stark warning to others about knife crime.
The Scorpion Team tweeted: "A good use of stop and search used today in Lowestoft by EastScorpion.
"A number of searches carried out with a young female detained for possession of a knife in a public place.
"#knivestakelives #knifecrime."
