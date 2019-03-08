'Knives take lives': Woman detained following stop and search

A woman was detained by police in Lowestoft for possession of a knife in a public place. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A woman was detained for possession of a knife following a stop search by a specialised unit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A good use of Stop and Search used today in #Lowestoft by #EastScorpion. A number of searches carried out with a young female detained for possession of a knife in a public place. #knivestakelives #knifecrime — Scorpion Team (@DrugAndScorpion) June 17, 2019

Suffolk Police's Scorpion Drug Team carried out a number of stop and searches on people in Lowestoft on Monday, June 17.

The team took to Twitter to show its effective use of stop search with a young woman subsequently detained, and they issued a stark warning to others about knife crime.

The Scorpion Team tweeted: "A good use of stop and search used today in Lowestoft by EastScorpion.

"A number of searches carried out with a young female detained for possession of a knife in a public place.

"#knivestakelives #knifecrime."