Police on the scene in King's Lynn after the murder of Dace Kalkerte

A 50-year-old accused of murdering another woman said she found the victim "covered in blood", after waking up when she heard voices and sounds nearby, a court has heard.

Birute Klicneliene has gone on trial accused of murdering Dace Kalkerte, 50, who suffered a total of 25 wounds in an attack at her flat in Highgate, off Gaywood Road, King's Lynn, on April 15 this year.

Giving evidence in her defence at the town's crown court, Klicneliene said she had gone back to Ms Kalkerte's property having earlier been at her allotment where they had been drinking.

The jury heard Klicneliene, who was "very drunk", had intended to walk home but was asked by Ms Kalkerte to come back to hers to sleep it off before going home later.

Klicneliene said she recalled "stumbling many times" as they made their way back.

She said they had been "talking and laughing" and insisted she was "a cheerful person" who "never got into arguments with anyone".

Klicneliene said she saw no-one else in the flat and asked "for somewhere to go and lay".

She told Tracy Ayling KC, defending, that she fell asleep on a sofa.

Klicneliene said she did not know how long she had been asleep but "started hearing voices and sounds and started awaking myself".

She got up to go to the toilet but then "saw Dace lying on the floor" in the hall.

Klicneliene said: "I thought probably she got drunk and fell over".

She went over to the victim to "wake her up" and put her in her bed but found Ms Kalkerte was "covered in blood".

The defendant, who "started screaming", said she put her hand on Ms Kalkerte's chest to try and stem the bleeding before running out and "banging on neighbours' doors".

She said as she went to get help she saw a "man walking on the stairs".

Klicneliene said he did not see her but she saw him and he "disappeared very fast".

Miss Ayling asked Klicneliene what she thought of the prosecution's case that she lost her temper and stabbed the victim 25 times.

Klicneliene replied: "I say I didn't commit that offence. I didn't do that".

Klicneliene, of Sir Lewis Street, Lynn, has denied murder.

The trial continues.