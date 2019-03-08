Woman denies murdering husband in Norfolk knife attack

A woman is to stand trial accused of the murder of her husband in Wymondham after she denied killing him.

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Police at the scene of the stabbing in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, was found at a property in Burdock Close in the town on Saturday, March 16 with serious wounds to his head and chest.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment but died the following morning.

A Home Office post-mortem examination determined that the likely cause of death was multiple organ failure arising from stab wounds.

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 54, of Burdock Close, Wymondham, was charged with the murder of her husband.

She appeared at Norwich Crown Court via videolink from HMP Peterborough on Friday (September 6) when, speaking through an interpreter, she entered a not guilty plea.

It came after two psychiatrists determined that she was fit to enter a plea.

A trial will take place on December 2.