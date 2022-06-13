Woman denies murder of victim who died from stab wounds

Police forensics at Highgate in King's Lynn on Monday morning. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

A woman has denied the murder of another woman in a Norfolk town.

Birute Klicneliene, 50, of Sir Lewis Street, King's Lynn, has been charged with the murder of Dace Kalkerte.

Ms Kalkerte, who was in her 50s, was found by emergency services with serious injuries at a property in Highgate, off Gaywood Road, Lynn, at around 12.30am on April 16.

Police vehicles on Highgate, a quiet King's Lynn cul-de-sac where a murder probe is under way - Credit: Chris Bishop

She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where she died from her injuries.

A post mortem examination has established she died as a result of stab wounds to the abdomen.

Klicneliene, one of three people arrested in connection with the death, was subsequently charged with murder.

A forensic officer carrying evidence bags into the property on Highgate - Credit: Chris Bishop

Appearing at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (June 13) and speaking through a Lithuanian interpreter, she entered a not guilty plea to the murder.

She was remanded in custody by Judge Alice Robinson pending a trial scheduled to start on October 17.