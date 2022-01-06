News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman denies having ice pick at Norfolk bus station

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:07 PM January 6, 2022
King's Lynn magistrates court Picture: Chris Bishop

Naomi Curtis is to stand trial at King's Lynn Magistrates Court after she denied being in possession of an ice pick at bus station. - Credit: Archant

A woman is due to stand trial for being in possession of an ice pick at a Norfolk bus station.

Naomi Curtis, 44, of London Road, King's Lynn, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday (January 6) having been charged with possession of a sharply pointed article, an ice pick, at King's Lynn Bus Station on December 28 last year.

Curtis has denied that offence and is due to stand trial at King's Lynn Magistrates Court on February 15 this year.

She has already pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, also on December 28 last year.

Curtis, who appeared at the hearing via videolink from HMP Peterborough, was granted conditional bail until her trial.

It includes an electronically monitored curfew at her home address between 7pm and 7am.

