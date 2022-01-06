Woman denies having ice pick at Norfolk bus station
- Credit: Archant
A woman is due to stand trial for being in possession of an ice pick at a Norfolk bus station.
Naomi Curtis, 44, of London Road, King's Lynn, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday (January 6) having been charged with possession of a sharply pointed article, an ice pick, at King's Lynn Bus Station on December 28 last year.
Curtis has denied that offence and is due to stand trial at King's Lynn Magistrates Court on February 15 this year.
She has already pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, also on December 28 last year.
Curtis, who appeared at the hearing via videolink from HMP Peterborough, was granted conditional bail until her trial.
It includes an electronically monitored curfew at her home address between 7pm and 7am.
Most Read
- 1 Huge farmhouse with its own cinema room for sale for £1.6m
- 2 Photo shows hospital beds squeezed next to each other with no privacy
- 3 'Stressful time' for harbourmaster as spring tide hits coast
- 4 Family find cat abandoned in kitchen cupboard after moving into new home
- 5 Man robbed of cash, phone and passport after being forced behind trees
- 6 Tapas bar and bakery set to open in former ironmonger's
- 7 'Under siege' - Drivers dodging Blickling Estate parking fees spark anger
- 8 Norfolk’s NHS has declared a ‘critical incident’ - what does it mean for you?
- 9 'Made my whole house shake' - What was the loud bang in King's Lynn?
- 10 Tributes to talented couple who died within six months of each other