Woman denies causing serious injury by dangerous driving

PUBLISHED: 13:45 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:45 05 August 2020

A woman is to stand trial after she denied causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Paffelona Jeyakumar, 44, of Keats Close, Downham Market, pleaded not guilty to the offence when she appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (August 5).

It follows an incident at on September 4 last year when the defendant was driving her Honda Jazz car on the A1122 at Salters Lode, near Downham Market, and was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

An air ambulance, the fire service and the police were all called out to the crash, which happened just after 5,30pm and resulted in the road being closed between the Nordelph and Barroway Drove junctions.

Judge Katharine Moore fixed a trial for April 19 next year.

A pre-trial review (PTR) is due to take place at the crown court on December 9 this year.

The defendant was granted bail.

