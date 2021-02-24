Hit-and-run leaves cyclist with head injuries
A woman was knocked off her bike by a hit-and-run driver and left with head injuries.
Witnesses are being sought as police appeal for information following the collision in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.
A white vehicle clipped the back wheel of a bicycle around 9.15pm on Friday, February 12 in Lime Avenue, directly outside the Persimmon Homes site office, and failed to stop following the collision.
A police spokesman said: "A woman was riding a bicycle from the direction of Sands Lane, when a white vehicle clipped the bike’s rear wheel from behind and caused the cyclist to fall off and hit her head.
"The cyclist attended hospital to be checked over the following day after feeling unwell, but did not sustain any serious injuries.
"Officers are trying to trace the vehicle involved, which failed to stop following the collision."
Witnesses, or anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has a dashcam in their vehicle, should contact Lowestoft Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 179 of February 12 or email Christopher.Pallett@suffolk.pnn.police.uk
