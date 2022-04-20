Birute Klicneliene, 50, has been charged with the murder of a woman in her 50s in King's Lynn. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

A woman could stand trial later this year accused of the murder of another woman in a Norfolk town.

Birute Klicneliene, 50, of Sir Lewis Street, King's Lynn, has been charged with the murder of Dace Kalkerte.

Ms Kalkerte, who was in her 50s, was found by emergency services with serious injuries at a property in Highgate, off Gaywood Road, Lynn, at around 12.30am on Saturday, April 16.

She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Klicneliene, one of three people arrested in connection with the death, was subsequently charged with murder and appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (April 20).

The defendant, who spoke only to confirm her details through a Lithuanian interpreter, appeared via videolink from Peterborough Prison for the preliminary hearing.

A potential trial date of October 17 was pencilled in by Judge Alice Robinson.

There will also be a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH) on June 13.

Kliceneliene was refused bail.

Chris Youell appeared for the prosecution and Nicholas Maggs represented the defendant.

A post mortem examination has established the victim died as a result of stab wounds to the abdomen.

Police believe the two people involved are known to each other.

A man in his 50s and a man in his 40s arrested on Saturday (April 16) in connection with the death have been released under investigation as inquiries continue.

Neighbours have spoken of their shock at the death. Jean Anderson, 64, who lives nearby, said she got home at around 12.15am on Saturday and said there appeared to be nothing going on at the time.

It was not until she was getting ready for bed half an hour later that she noticed the flashing blue lights.

The domestic assistant in critical care at the QEH, who has lived on the street for 38 years, said: "It's very quiet down here usually. It's really sad, you don't think of it down your own street."

Any witnesses or anyone with information who has yet to speak to police has been asked to contact Norfolk police on 101 quoting investigation number 36/27785/22.