Woman guilty of killing friend she pushed down stairs

PUBLISHED: 17:20 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:20 06 August 2020

Rosalind Gray. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Archant

A jury has taken less than two hours to find a woman guilty of manslaughter after she pushed her friend down the stairs following a row over a holiday to Morocco.

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth after Linda Rainey (pictured) was confirmed dead after falling down the stairs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk PoliceThe police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth after Linda Rainey (pictured) was confirmed dead after falling down the stairs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

Linda Rainey, 60, died on August 7 last year in Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, two days after she was found at the bottom of the stairs at an address on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth.

Rosalind Gray, 56, of Marlborough Square, Yarmouth, has been on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied the murder of Ms Rainey after a witness said the pair argued over finances for a luxury holiday

But the jury of seven women and five men took unanimously found Gray not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

She was also convicted of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice between August 5 and August 12 together with her co-defendant Adrian Lawrence, 54, in that they tried to cover up what happened.

Adrian Lawrence. PIC: Norfolk Police.Adrian Lawrence. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Judge Stephen Holt, who adjourned sentence until September 10 so that reports can be made to assess Gray’s dangerousness, said: “The jury has convicted you of a very serious offence.

“I have to consider whether you fall to be sentenced under the dangerousness provisions and are considered a real danger to the public.” Andrew Oliver, representing Lawrence, of South Market Road, Yarmouth, did not seek a report for his client as it was “inevitably a custodial sentence”.

The trial, which has lasted just over two weeks, heard how relations soured after Gray mixed-up the flights, which meant the holiday was cancelled and Ms Rainey was £200 out of pocket.

The jury heard from Lynette King who described how witness Emma Walker confided in her about being in the flat when she saw Gray pushing Ms Rainey, which caused her to fall down a flight of stairs.

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

She said Ms Walker was frightened of Gray but the witness was forceful with Ms Walker about telling the truth and warned that if she did not tell them, then she would phone police herself.

Speaking after the verdict, Det Supt Mike Brown, said “Both Gray and Lawrence knew immediately how serious the actions of Gray were and went to great lengths to cover up everything after Linda had passed away.

“We would like to pay tribute to her family throughout the process and the witnesses likewise.”

Det Supt Brown said the family were a “credit” to Miss Rainey throughout.

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

He also said that without the co-operation of the witnesses who gave evidence during the trial “we may never have known the truth behind Linda’s tragic death”.

