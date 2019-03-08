Woman has charges of assault against her dropped

A woman accused of assaulting ambulance workers has been cleared of using threatening and abusive behaviour and had all other charges against her dropped.

Victoria McAleer, 32, of Pumphrey Way, Aylsham, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, October 23, charged with causing criminal damage, assault of an emergency worker, common assault and using threatening and abusive behaviour.

The charges dated back to February 16 this year.

Appearing in court, McAleer was given an absolute discharge of using threatening and abusive behaviour and had all other charges against her dismissed.