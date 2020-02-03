Woman sexually assaulted by flasher who chased her along street

Magdalen Street, Norwich. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE SOPHIE WYLLIE

A woman was sexually assaulted after a desperate attempt to run away from a man who stood in the middle of the road and exposed himself to her in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The woman in her 20s was confronted by the man as she walked in Magdalen Street under St Crispins Road flyover.

Police said he then followed her as she tried to escape and sexually assaulted her outside the Norwich Pizza and Kebab takeaway.

The suspect is described as white, about 6ft tall with short mousey brown/blonde hair.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at around 4.30am on Saturday, February 1.

The attacker was wearing a midnight blue-coloured hooded top with two stripes on the front, skinny black jeans and white plimsolls or trainers.

You may also want to watch:

Detectives investigating the assault believe there were a number of pedestrians and motorists in the Magdalen Street area at the time and are appealing for them to come forward.

They are also keen to hear from anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage.

■ Contact PC Wayne Gardiner at Bethel Street police station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/7795/20. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.