Search

Advanced search

Woman sexually assaulted by flasher who chased her along street

PUBLISHED: 16:55 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:55 03 February 2020

Magdalen Street, Norwich. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Magdalen Street, Norwich. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

SOPHIE WYLLIE

A woman was sexually assaulted after a desperate attempt to run away from a man who stood in the middle of the road and exposed himself to her in Norwich.

The woman in her 20s was confronted by the man as she walked in Magdalen Street under St Crispins Road flyover.

Police said he then followed her as she tried to escape and sexually assaulted her outside the Norwich Pizza and Kebab takeaway.

The suspect is described as white, about 6ft tall with short mousey brown/blonde hair.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at around 4.30am on Saturday, February 1.

The attacker was wearing a midnight blue-coloured hooded top with two stripes on the front, skinny black jeans and white plimsolls or trainers.

You may also want to watch:

Detectives investigating the assault believe there were a number of pedestrians and motorists in the Magdalen Street area at the time and are appealing for them to come forward.

They are also keen to hear from anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage.

■ Contact PC Wayne Gardiner at Bethel Street police station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/7795/20. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

Nurse caught cocaine-driving keeps job

Bethany Oughton tested positive for a cocaine derivative while driving. Photo: Archant

‘Everyone is welcome here’ - Tower block residents hit back at ‘Happy Brexit Day’ poster

New posters have been put up in Winchester Tower in Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

‘I hope they can see this’ - ‘Happy Brexit Day’ tower tenants gather to protest against poster

Dozens of people turned up to Winchester Tower in Norwich on Sunday to stand up against racism. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Man ‘waited in car’ to knock 70-year-old unconscious in the road

CCTV footage of the incident shows Robin Wetherall laying unconscious in the road after being pushed by another man. Photo: The Terrace, Loddon

Most Read

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

Nurse caught cocaine-driving keeps job

Bethany Oughton tested positive for a cocaine derivative while driving. Photo: Archant

‘Everyone is welcome here’ - Tower block residents hit back at ‘Happy Brexit Day’ poster

New posters have been put up in Winchester Tower in Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

‘I hope they can see this’ - ‘Happy Brexit Day’ tower tenants gather to protest against poster

Dozens of people turned up to Winchester Tower in Norwich on Sunday to stand up against racism. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Man ‘waited in car’ to knock 70-year-old unconscious in the road

CCTV footage of the incident shows Robin Wetherall laying unconscious in the road after being pushed by another man. Photo: The Terrace, Loddon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

This famous floating bar and restaurant could be yours for £165,000

Captain Ton Brouwer has put the Albatros in Wells up for sale. Picture: Archant

Nurse caught cocaine-driving keeps job

Bethany Oughton tested positive for a cocaine derivative while driving. Photo: Archant

Woman sexually assaulted by flasher who chased her along street

Magdalen Street, Norwich. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

Rescuers scrambled to car in pond after two vehicles overturn

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.
Drive 24