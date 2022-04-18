Norfolk woman in 50s charged with murder of King's Lynn woman

Police officers stood outside the flat on Highgate in King's Lynn. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

A woman in her 50s has been charged with murder after the death of a woman in King's Lynn.

Following a police investigation, Birute Klicneliene, 50, of Sir Lewis Street, King's Lynn, has been charged with the murder of a woman in her 50s.

Pending formal coroner’s inquest proceedings, police have provisionally identified the body of the deceased as Dace Kalkerte.

Emergency services were called to the property in Highgate, off Gaywood Road, at around 12.30am on Saturday, April 16.

A woman was found inside with serious injuries and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, but later died from her injuries.

A post mortem examination which took place on Saturday, April 16, established that she died as a result of stab wounds to the abdomen.

Three people, a man aged in his 50s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 40s were arrested on Saturday (April 16) in connection with the death.

The two men, who were arrested in connection with the death, have been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Klicneliene has been remanded in custody and will appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, April 19.

Police believe the two people involved are known to each other.

Jean Anderson, 64, said she got home at around 12.15am on Saturday and said there appeared to be nothing going on at the time. It was not until she was getting ready for bed half an hour later when she noticed the flashing blue lights.

The domestic assistant in critical care at the QEH, who has lived on the street for 38 years, said: "It's very quiet down here usually.

"It's really sad, you don't think of it down your own street."

A neighbour living opposite, who asked not to be named, said while she had not heard anything her daughter-in-law and grandson had heard "noise and screaming".

She said: "You don't expect it.

"It's such a shame. The poor woman."

Another neighbour said: "I heard the sirens and saw the police activity - about 10 police cars, three ambulances and fire brigade.

"Police were coming up, parking and running down.

"They were there until half four."

A police cordon is in place outside the property in Highgate, King’s Lynn, and is expected to remain over the next few days.

Any witnesses or anyone with information who has yet to speak to police has been asked to contact Norfolk police on 101 quoting investigation number 36/27785/22.