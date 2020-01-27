Search

Case of woman charged with murder after fatal stabbing adjourned

PUBLISHED: 11:45 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:45 27 January 2020

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The case of a woman charged with murder following a stabbing in Thetford has been mentioned in court.

Officers on patrol on the A134 Brandon Road on October 3 discovered David Lawal, 25, who had been stabbed and died from a single stab wound to the neck and upper chest.

Lisa Desousa, 21, of Nightingale Road, Greater London, was on Friday (January 24) charged with murder and conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

She was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Saturday (January 25) and the case was mentioned at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (January 27) but the case was adjourned for a further mention on February 7 with a plea and trial preparation hearing due on March 13.

Desousa has become the fifth person to have been charged with murder in the case. Elie Saba, 33, of Goddards Way, Ilford, Iddi Zito, 18, from Essex Street, East London, and two 17-year-old men who cannot be named for legal reasons, have all been charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to supply class A drugs between April 1 and November 21.

Meanwhile, Claudia Annius, 20, from Kempston, near Bedford, has been charged with one count of assisting an offender and another of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and a 17-year-old woman from Thetford, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs. Both have been bailed to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on February 21.

