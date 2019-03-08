Breaking

Woman charged with murder of 60-year-old who died after falling down stairs

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth after Linda Rainey (pictured) was confirmed dead after falling down the stairs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

A 55-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a grandmother from Great Yarmouth died from a serious head injury after falling down some stairs.

Linda Rainey, 60, died on Wednesday, August 7, two days after she fell down some stairs at an address on South Market Road, in Great Yarmouth.

Officers have now charged two people from the town in connection with her death.

Rosalind Gray, aged 55 and of Marlborough Square, has been charged with murder and conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

And Adrian Lawrence, aged 53 and of South Market Road, has been charged with conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) was called to the property at approximately 11.40pm on Monday, August 5, following reports a woman had fallen down some stairs.

She was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious head injuries but died in hospital just two days later.

Ahead of inquest proceedings, she was named as Linda Rainey.

A Home Office post mortem examination which took place on Monday, August 12, established she died from a serious head injury.

Gray and Lawrence are due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, August 14.

