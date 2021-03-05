Woman, 73, in court over crash which killed motorcyclist on A140

Published: 2:30 PM March 5, 2021

Police at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A140 at Dickleburgh on January 10, 2020, which killed David Clarke from Eye. Picture: Victoria Pertusa / Archant - Credit: Archant

A 73-year-old woman has appeared in court charged with causing death by careless driving after a health and safety executive was killed in a crash.

David Clarke, 56, of Cross Street, Eye, died after the incident on the A140 at Dickleburgh on January 10 last year.

Mr Clarke, who had been riding a BMW motorcycle, was involved in a crash with a blue Ford C-Max car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was not seriously injured but was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Lynne Warden, of Steggles Drive, Roydon, near Diss, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, March 5 having been charged with causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving.

She gave no indication of her plea at the short hearing during which she was represented by solicitor Chris Brown who described it as a "tragic case".

Roger Jackson, chair of the bench of magistrates, said the case was "so serious" it should be heard at Norwich Crown Court.

The case was sent to the crown court on April 2.

Warden was granted unconditional bail.

An inquest opened into Mr Clarke's death in Norwich last year heard cause of death was given as multiple injuries.



