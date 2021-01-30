News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman charged with damaging butcher's shops and takeaway van

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 7:32 AM January 30, 2021   
Graham Fiddy, 62, found damage by animal rights protesters at his butchers shop, Fiddy's Butchers, o

Graham Fiddy, 62, found damage by animal rights protesters at his butchers shop, Fiddy's Butchers, on Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: Tom Fiddy - Credit: Tom Fiddy

A 30-year-old woman will appear in court next month charged with four counts of criminal damage following incidents at butcher’s shops.

Gemma Barnes, of Dover Street, Norwich, is accused of damaging two vehicles belonging to Hazel’s Butchers in Corbet Avenue, Norwich between October 9 and 10.

She has also been charged with damaging Litcham Butcher’s shop, in Church Street, Litcham, between May 15 and 17, damaging Fiddy’s Butchers in Aylsham Road, Norwich on October 7  and also Hayley’s Big Baps on Aylsham Road, Norwich, between October 7 and 8.

Barnes has been released on bail to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, February 12.

As previously reported, Graham Fiddy, 62, found “murderer” and other vile graffiti daubed across the front of his butcher’s shop on Aylsham Road, Norwich in October last year following an attack which also had two large plate-glass windows smashed by protestors.



