Woman charged with burglary, theft and fraud offences

Bullock appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A 41-year-old woman has been charged in connection with burglary, theft and fraud offences.

Alisha Bullock, 41, of no fixed address, was charged with four counts of burglary, five counts of fraud by false representation and one count of theft following alleged incidents in Lowestoft.

It comes after a woman allegedly stole tobacco, rolling papers, power tools and an amount of change from a property on Silverwood Close on January 3. A mobile phone was allegedly stolen from Marine Parade by a woman on February 21.

A woman also allegedly distracted the occupant of a home in Alexandra Road on February 25 before stealing their handbag containing a purse and bank card, which was later used.

Food was allegedly stolen by a woman from a freezer at another home in Alexandra Road about 1am on February 26 as well as a bank card that was later used.

Between 11.15am and 12.15pm on February 26, a woman attended an address in Battery Green Road and told an occupant that she was feeling unwell. After being invited in, the woman allegedly stole the occupant's wallet.

Bullock was arrested by police on Thursday, February 27 and subsequently charged. She appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday, February 28 and has been remanded in custody to next appear before Norwich Magistrates on March 27.