Woman, 27, charged with drink driving after car flipped on its side

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:33 PM October 26, 2022
The three-car crash has closed Brandon High Street

A 27-year-old woman has been charged after a crash in Brandon, Suffolk - Credit: Victor Lukaniuk

A 27-year-old woman has been charged with drink driving after a three-car crash which left a vehicle on its side.

The incident happened in High Street, Brandon, at about 10.50am on Tuesday.

The crash involved a Vauxhall Insignia, a Ford and a parked Nissan.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and an ambulance crew were also called to the scene.

Police later confirmed a woman in her 20s had been arrested after the crash.

Emma Ingram, of Riverside Way in Brandon, has now been charged with driving with excess alcohol.

She will appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court next month.

