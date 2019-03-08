Search

WATCH: Shocking moment woman threw kitten nine metres through the air

PUBLISHED: 11:04 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:05 30 June 2019

Still image from video footage of April Hawes throwing a kitten at her neighbour's home in Dereham. Picture Archant.

Archant

This is the horrifying moment a woman was captured on camera throwing a kitten nine metres through the air.

April Hawes, 36, appeared at King's Lynn magistrates on Friday, June 28, where she admitted picking up two cats and flinging them at her neighbour's home.

Magistrates heard she had entered a guilty plea to causing suffering to a protected animal on March 1 at an earlier hearing.

Hawes was caught by a CCTV camera installed by her neighbour in Banyard Court, Dereham.

Josephine Jones, prosecuting, said Hawes was annoyed that the cats kept coming into her home.

The court was shown video footage of Hawes throwing one cat, named Shadow. On the footage, Hawes can be heard screaming that she hoped the complainant could see it on CCTV.

In interview Hawes had said she did not wish to cause harm and was remorseful, the court was told.

While the animals suffered soft tissue damage, they did not require veterinary treatment and their owner was not seeking compensation. Shadow was less than a year-old at the time and is described as being "very nervous now".

Anne-Marie Sheridan, defending Hawes, said she suffered post traumatic stress disorder.

Magistrates sentenced Hawes to a 12-month community order with 30 days' rehabilitation activity.

She was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and a victim surcharge of £85.

