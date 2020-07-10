Woman released on bail following graffiti attack on statue

The statue of Vice Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson in the grounds of Norwich Cathedral has been fenced off by Norwich City Council contractors while they assess the damage caused by two separate graffiti attacks. Picture: Daniel Moxon Archant

A teenage woman who was arrested in connected with a vandalised statue has been released on bail.

The Lord Nelson statue in the grounds of Norwich Cathedral was targeted in two graffiti attacks on Saturday and Tuesday.

Black paint was sprayed to both the front and the back of the statue, including a large ‘X’ and the word ‘DOWN’.

On Thursday, a woman, in her late teens, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

She has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries, until Monday August, 3.