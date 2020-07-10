Woman released on bail following graffiti attack on statue
PUBLISHED: 12:52 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:36 10 July 2020
Archant
A teenage woman who was arrested in connected with a vandalised statue has been released on bail.
The Lord Nelson statue in the grounds of Norwich Cathedral was targeted in two graffiti attacks on Saturday and Tuesday.
Black paint was sprayed to both the front and the back of the statue, including a large ‘X’ and the word ‘DOWN’.
On Thursday, a woman, in her late teens, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
She has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries, until Monday August, 3.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.