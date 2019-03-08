Nuisance 999 caller back in court after more calls to ambulance service

East of England Ambulance Service. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011

A nuisance 999 caller who called the ambulance service more than 100 times after she became “obsessed” with a paramedic has appeared back in court for repeatedly breaching a criminal behaviour order.

Katie May Bunting, 51, of Viking Close, Gorleston, made more than 130 calls to emergency services since December 2016, and wrote a novel about one of the paramedics who responded.

She was made the subject of a five-year criminal behaviour order, banning her from contacting emergency services except in an emergency after she was convicted last October of sending false messages following a trial at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court.

Bunting had been due to be sentenced today (April 2) at Norwich Crown Court for six breaches of the order and a criminal damage offence but was not represented by a solicitor.

The case was adjourned until April 23 so she could seek legal representation.