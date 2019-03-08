Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Nuisance 999 caller back in court after more calls to ambulance service

PUBLISHED: 12:35 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:55 02 April 2019

East of England Ambulance Service. Picture: James Bass

East of England Ambulance Service. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011

A nuisance 999 caller who called the ambulance service more than 100 times after she became “obsessed” with a paramedic has appeared back in court for repeatedly breaching a criminal behaviour order.

Katie May Bunting, 51, of Viking Close, Gorleston, made more than 130 calls to emergency services since December 2016, and wrote a novel about one of the paramedics who responded.

She was made the subject of a five-year criminal behaviour order, banning her from contacting emergency services except in an emergency after she was convicted last October of sending false messages following a trial at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court.

Bunting had been due to be sentenced today (April 2) at Norwich Crown Court for six breaches of the order and a criminal damage offence but was not represented by a solicitor.

The case was adjourned until April 23 so she could seek legal representation.

Most Read

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

The front page of the New York Herald from April 16, 1912 reporting Titanic's sinking. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Shopper spots Brexit stockpiles in Norwich store

A photo of goods in Makro, Norwich with a

Bystanders help save a life after person collapses in town centre

Aylsham's Market Place, where three members of the public pitched in to help rescue someone who collapsed. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Norwich’s empty restaurants - and what is happening to them now

Some of the empty restaurants in Norwich. Photos: Lauren Cope and Denise Bradley

City chief waits for the green light

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is relishing the challenge of striving to reach the Premier League Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

The front page of the New York Herald from April 16, 1912 reporting Titanic's sinking. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ambulance and car involved in crash

Officers were called to Watton Road at about 12.45pm today (April 1) to reports of a crash at the junction with Old Watton Road. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

CCTV image released after man and woman are threatened outside Tesco store

Police have released a CCTV image following a public order incident outside a Norwich Tesco. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver found slumped in own vomit on A47 slip road fined £500

The court heard Macleay was found by police at around 3.30am on March 2 on the A47 exit at Thickthorn Roundabout. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Shopper spots Brexit stockpiles in Norwich store

A photo of goods in Makro, Norwich with a

Norwich’s empty restaurants - and what is happening to them now

Some of the empty restaurants in Norwich. Photos: Lauren Cope and Denise Bradley

Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Vacant former Blockbuster store could become cancer charity’s new support centre

Local cancer charity The Big C has lodged plans to transform the former Blockbuster store building into a new community support and information centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists