Nuisance 999 caller back in court after more calls to ambulance service
PUBLISHED: 12:35 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:55 02 April 2019
A nuisance 999 caller who called the ambulance service more than 100 times after she became “obsessed” with a paramedic has appeared back in court for repeatedly breaching a criminal behaviour order.
Katie May Bunting, 51, of Viking Close, Gorleston, made more than 130 calls to emergency services since December 2016, and wrote a novel about one of the paramedics who responded.
She was made the subject of a five-year criminal behaviour order, banning her from contacting emergency services except in an emergency after she was convicted last October of sending false messages following a trial at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court.
Bunting had been due to be sentenced today (April 2) at Norwich Crown Court for six breaches of the order and a criminal damage offence but was not represented by a solicitor.
The case was adjourned until April 23 so she could seek legal representation.