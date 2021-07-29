Woman in 30s suffers head injuries in violent attack by two girls

Published: 12:43 PM July 29, 2021

A woman sustained head injuries during a violent attack by two teenagers on a public footpath.

Police are appealing for witnesses or information following an assault in Lowestoft.



The incident was reported at 9pm on Saturday July 24, outside the entrance to Fen Park, near Tom Crisp Way.



The victim - a woman aged in her 30s - was assaulted by two unknown younger females on a footpath near the entrance to the park.



As a result, the victim sustained a bump to the head and a nosebleed.



Officers attended and carried out a search, but the two females could not be located.



The two female suspects are both described as being aged around 14-years-old. Both had black hair, one wore her hair up and the other one wore it down.

One of the females was wearing a striped cream top and both were wearing black leggings.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Lowestoft Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting reference, 37/40479/21 or call 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form, www.crimestoppers-uk.org.