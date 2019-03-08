Search

Police probe after woman was attacked in town's centre

PUBLISHED: 14:41 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 30 July 2019

The victim was pushed to the ground by another woman, and was left with scrapes and grazes to her face in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Maps

A woman has been left with a chipped tooth and scrapes over her body after she was attacked in the town's centre.

Police are searching for witnesses after the woman, who is aged in her 40s, was pushed to the ground, kicked and punched in Lowestoft.

Officers were called to the outside of Kingsley House, on Clapham Road South following reports a woman was attacked.

The victim was pushed to the ground by another woman, and was left with scrapes and grazes to her face, hands and knees as well as a chipped tooth.

The wanted woman left in the direction of the town centre with another woman. The first female suspect is described as having shaved hair with a pony tail on top. She was wearing a white top with jogging bottoms.

The second suspect, who left with the first woman, is described as white, with a slim build, around 5ft 6ins tall and had dark brown hair. She was wearing dark three quarter length trousers, with a red and black floral top.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of are asked to contact Lowestoft police quoting crime reference 37/43932/19.

Alternatively, email hannah.rix2@suffolk.pnn.police.uk, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

