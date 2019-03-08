Search

Man with knife tried to rob woman in early hours

PUBLISHED: 14:02 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:25 30 August 2019

Langley Walk, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

A man armed with a knife tried to rob a woman of her handbag in an early hours attack.

It happened in Langley Walk, in Norwich, when a woman in her 30s was walking between 2am and 2.20am on Saturday (August 24).

A man approached the woman and tried to take her handbag, before producing what was believed to be a knife and then running away.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact PSI Sian Heighton at Norwich Police Station, on 101, quoting crime number 36/59112/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

