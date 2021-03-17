News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man leaves woman with serious leg injuries after park attack

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:38 PM March 17, 2021    Updated: 1:51 PM March 17, 2021
Connaught Hall in Attleborough where a new mass vaccination centre has opened. Picture: Danielle Boo

A woman was seriously assaulted at the recreation ground behind Connaught Hall in Attleborough - Credit: Danielle Booden

A woman was hospitalised with serious leg injuries after a man attacked her in a town park. 

The victim, aged in her 30s, was attacked at the recreation ground behind Connaught Hall on Station Road, Attleborough, between 4pm and 5pm on Sunday (March 14). 

She sustained serious injuries to her leg which required hospital treatment.

A man in his 40s, from the Cambridgeshire area, was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident on Tuesday. 

He remain in police custody and initial enquiries have established those involved are known to each other.

Police are now appealing for witnesses, as well as those who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at the times stated. 

Anyone with relevant information should contact DS Richard Moden at King’s Lynn CID on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/16569/21.

