Woman fights off attacker after being assaulted in Norwich

Published: 9:27 AM August 23, 2021 Updated: 9:58 AM August 23, 2021

The alleyway between Anderson's Meadow and Heigham Street in Heigham Grove - Credit: Google

A woman was grabbed from behind and hauled to the ground in an assault in a Norwich alleyway.

The woman, in her 30s, was walking in the alleyway between Anderson's Meadow and Heigham Street in Heigham Grove between 9.15pm and 9.45pm on Thursday, August 19, when she was grabbed by a man.

He grabbed her from behind, pulling her backwards, making them both fall to the floor. The victim shouted at the attacker and kicked him before running to her home, but escaped injury.

The suspect was described as white, 5ft 8in, of slim to average build, and clean-shaven. He was wearing a dark short sleeve top and jeans.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, was in the area at the time, or saw a man matching the description, to contact them.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact PC John Fuller at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 quoting crime number 36/60740/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

