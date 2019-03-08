Search

Woman, 19, grabbed bar worker by the throat and 'clawed at her neck', court hears

PUBLISHED: 06:30 20 October 2019

Bar & Beyond, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Bar & Beyond, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

A woman grabbed a bar worker by the throat and "clawed at her neck" before assaulting a police officer, a court has heard.

Jade Allison, 19, of Colegate Road, Pulham Market, pleaded guilty to assault and assaulting an emergency worker when she appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday, October 18.

The court heard that at 2am on Sunday, September 29, Allison was asked to leave Bar and Beyond on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich because she was too intoxicated.

But she resisted and "grabbed a member of bar staff by the throat", "clawed at her neck and grabbed her hair", the court heard. She then became verbally aggressive towards police who were called.

Prosecuting, Josephine Jones said it was a "totally unprovoked attack".

Representing herself in court, Allison said her recollection of the events was "hazy".

She said: "I just think if I wasn't drinking it wouldn't have happened."

Allison was ordered to pay £100 compensation, a fine of £50 and court costs of £40.

