Woman in 50s arrested after house sealed off in quiet street

Simon Parkin

Published: 5:52 PM August 10, 2022
 Tortoiseshell Way in Wymondham

Tortoiseshell Way in Wymondham - Credit: Google

A woman has been arrested following an incident in Wymondham that saw a house cordoned off. 

Police were called at 12.27am on Wednesday (August 10) to the Tortoiseshell Way area of the town following reports of an assault.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was arrested in connection with the incident and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre, where she remains for questioning.

Police said the parties involved in the incident are believed to be known to each other.

A police cordon was placed around a house in the quiet residential area, north of the town centre, close to Kett’s Park, while investigations were carried out.

