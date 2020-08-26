Woman arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill Costa Coffee staff member

A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of threataning to kill a member of staff at Costa Coffee. Picture: Abigail Nicholson Archant

A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill a staff member working in Costa Coffee.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk police were called to the incident at Costa Coffee in Nelson Place, Dereham at around 11.20am on Wednesday, August 26.

A woman in her 40s was reportedly being abusive to a member of staff and assaulted her, causing her to drop and damage her mobile phone.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill, assault, and criminal damage and has been taken to Wymondham Police Investigation where she remains in custody and will be questioned.