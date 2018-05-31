Search

Woman arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing into a driveway

PUBLISHED: 22:40 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 22:40 02 December 2019

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing into a driveway. Picture: Ian Burt.

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing through a driveway and assaulting several members of the public and police officers.

The incident took place in Northrepps, near Cromer, on Monday evening (December 2) when the driver, who is believed to be a woman, crashed into a driveway.

She then assaulted several members of the public and tried to get away before being stopped by bystanders and an off-duty police officer.

Thanking members of the public for their help, on Twitter North Norfolk Police, tweeted: "Tonight in Northrepps a suspected drink driver has crashed into someone's driveway and assaulted several members of the public and police officers.

"She is now in our custody awaiting interview.

"Particular mention must go to the members of the public and an off duty officer who stepped in to prevent her making off prior to the arrival of local units despite the aggression shown towards them."

Comments have been disabled on this article.

