Firearms officers called after woman locks herself in home

A woman was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage in Reepham. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after locking herself inside a property.

The incident took place Station Road, Reepham, on Thursday, November 14, at 3pm following concerns for the safety of a woman inside a property, according to a Norfolk Police spokesman.

She added the woman, 42, who was in a distressed state, had locked herself inside a property.

A number of police resources, including trained negotiators and firearms officers, attended the incident which was safely resolved at 5.55pm.

The wider public was not at risk during the incident and no-one was in the house at the time of the incident, according to the police spokesman.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre.

Firefighters from Aylsham also attended the emergency and it is understood that paramedics were also called.