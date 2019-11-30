Woman accused of trying to headbutt police officer at train station
PUBLISHED: 15:18 30 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 30 November 2019
A woman has been charged with a string of offences after attempting to headbutt a police officer at Norwich train station.
At around 8.30am on Friday, November 29, a woman was arrested following an incident at the station, on Thorpe Road.
When police attended the incident, the woman was alleged to have spat at officers and attempted to headbutt them as she was arrested.
She has since been charged with threatening behaviour, theft and assault.
The incident was highlighted on Twitter by British Transport Police East Anglia.
