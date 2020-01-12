'Totally unacceptable behaviour': Woman arrested after assaulting hospital workers

James Paget University Hospital

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault after two hospital workers were attacked - with one kicked in the face.

Female arrested @ James Paget Hospital tonight after assaulting 2x staff members including kicking one to the face. Totally unacceptable behaviour on our NHS staff. #721 #471 #ZeroTolerance — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) January 11, 2020

The woman was arrested at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston on Saturday night (January 11).

A post on the Gt Yarmouth Police Twitter feed hit out at the "totally unacceptable behaviour."

The post from around 11pm on Saturday night said: "Female arrested at James Paget Hospital tonight after assaulting two staff members including kicking one to the face.

"Totally unacceptable behaviour on our NHS staff.

"#ZeroTolerance"

The Tweet sparked anger from locals with people slamming the "disgusting behaviour" and sending their best wishes to the hospital staff workers.

In reply to the police Tweet, Julia Hunt, director of nursing at James Paget University Hospital, said: "Thank you for your support as always

