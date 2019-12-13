Search

Woman arrested following earlier crash on rural road

PUBLISHED: 14:22 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:37 13 December 2019

Emergency services are on scene at an accident on the B1145 junction with Castle Acre Road near Great Massingham. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

Archant

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a person was taken to hospital following a crash.

It happened on Friday, December 13, at around 9.10am at Great Massingham, between Fakenham and King's Lynn.

Police, an ambulance crew and firefighters were all called to the junction with Castle Acre Road and the B1145.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary confirmed the arrest.

They said: "One female in her 30s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug driving, and taken to King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

"She was later released under investigation, pending further enquiries."

Another person had to be treated by paramedics after sustaining minor injuries. They were later taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn.

Firefighters from King's Lynn North and South also attended.

