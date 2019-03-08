Woman appears in court charged with the murder of her husband in Wymondham

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:49 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 21 March 2019

Jeyamalar Kumarathas who has appeard in court charged with the murder of her husband. Photo: Submitted

A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of her husband in Wymondham.

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam who died of stab wounds in Wymondham. Photo: Submitted57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam who died of stab wounds in Wymondham. Photo: Submitted

Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, was found at a property in Burdock Close in the town late on Saturday (March 16) with serious wounds to his head and chest.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment where he died the following morning.

A Home Office post-mortem examination, which was carried out on Sunday (March 17) determined that the likely cause of death was multiple organ failure arising from stab wounds.

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 54, and of Burdock Close in Wymondham, has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of her husband.

She appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (March 21).

She appeared in the dock wearing a white jumper but without an interpreter for this hearing.

A pre-trial preparation hearing (PTPH) was set for May 8.

It is expected pleas will be entered on that date.

A trial date was also pencilled in for Monday, August 19.

Judge Stephen Holt told the defendant that a trial date had been set and was expected to last two weeks.

He told her that she would next be back in court on May 8 for a PTPH.

There was no application for bail and the defendant remains in custody.

A number of people filled the public gallery during the short hearing.

A police cordon at the property in Wymondham, which is close to Norfolk Police Headquarters, has been lifted.

A/Detective Inspector Neil Stewart, from the Joint Major Investigation Team (JMIT), said: “We have now completed our investigations at the scene of the incident and the police cordon has been lifted.

“However, our initial enquiries have revealed that the people involved used to own and run the local convenience store on the Harts Farm estate and we would be keen to speak to anyone with information regarding their time there.”

Following the incident neighbours told of their shock at the death, describing them as a “pleasant” couple.

Julie Pett, 50, who lives in Burdock Close, said: “It’s a really shocking thing to have happened.

“I have lived here seven years and they ran the local shop when I first moved in. They always seemed pleasant.”

Beth Parker, said: “It’s a tragic and awful thing.”

Mr Rajasingam used to own the nearby Spar supermarket on Blackthorn Road.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

