Boy threatened at knifepoint and woman hurt in two robberies in Poringland

Published: 2:32 PM June 1, 2021 Updated: 3:31 PM June 1, 2021

A 15-year-old boy was robbed of his iPhone 11 at knifepoint in Poringland. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 15-year-old boy was approached by two men, one armed with a knife, who threatened him before stealing his black iPhone 11.

He was targeted in Carr Lane, Poringland, between 8.15pm and 8.25pm on Saturday, May 29.

It came two days after a woman suffered injuries to her head, jaw and hand in an attack by robbers who pushed her to the floor and demanded money.

She was approached from behind and knocked down to the floor at 10.40pm on Thursday, May 27, in nearby Howe Lane.

Nothing was taken and the suspects left empty handed, but the woman was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Two men have been arrested by police following the incidents.

An 18-year-old was arrested on Sunday afternoon, May 30, in connection with both incidents, taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and released on bail until July 6.

Another man, also 18, was arrested later that evening in connection with both incidents and also a separate case of criminal damage at Wymondham cemetery on Friday, May 28.

He was also questioned at Wymondham before being released on bail until June 25.

Norfolk Police said its officers had stepped up patrols in Poringland in the aftermath of the robbery and attempted robbery.

Anyone with information which could help police with their enquiries should contact DC Gemma Womack at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/37029/21.