Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Woman threatened another woman with baseball bat in Norfolk town

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 2:36 PM March 3, 2021   
The view across the River Yare towards South Quay in Great Yarmouth.The Lydia Eva boat is moored up

Kim Cullwick, has admitted threatening another person with a baseball bat on South Quay, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

A woman has been warned she could go to jail after she admitted threatening another woman with a baseball bat.

Kim Cullwick, 53, has been charged with threatening another person with an offensive weapon, namely the baseball bat, on South Quay, Great Yarmouth on June 21 last year.

Cullwick, from Wales, appeared at Norwich Crown Court remotely from home via a link on Wednesday, March 3 when she pleaded guilty to the offence.

Sentencing was adjourned until April 8 so a pre-sentence report can be carried out.

But Judge Stephen Holt said "all options, including custody" remained open.

