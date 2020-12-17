Woman drove on three wheels for 10 miles before police stop

Published: 4:23 PM December 17, 2020

A vulnerable woman who was discharged from hospital despite concerns about her mental health had to be stopped by police after driving off on just three wheels.

Chloe Payne, 28, was brought to a stop by police on the A140 Harford Bridge, near Hempnall.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard Payne had been driving “with no tyre on one of the wheels” which was “gouging holes in the road”.

Kate Draper, prosecuting, said “sparks were coming off the road”.

Payne nearly hit a van coming in the opposite direction.

Miss Draper said she was “driving slowly with hazard lights on”.

A large queue of traffic formed behind her Toyota Aygo as she “struggled to control the vehicle”.

Police were called and brought the incident to an end when they pulled in front of her and stopped her.

She had been driving for about 10 miles when she was stopped.

She appeared “vacant” when she was stopped by police.

Payne, of Brandreth Close, Dickleburgh, near Diss, appeared at court on Wednesday (December 16) having previously admitted driving dangerously on October 13 this year.

Dave Foulkes, mitigating, said it was a “sad case”.

He said: “This is not a case of someone deliberately going out and driving badly and causing a risk to themselves and others.”

He said the victim was “very vulnerable” due to her mental health and had gone to hospital due to concerns about herself but was sent away.

Mr Foulkes said neither the defendant nor any other road users were hurt as a result of the incident which was brought to an end by police.

He said she is now being well supported in the community by mental health workers and feels less isolated after a recent move.

Payne was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to take an extended retest by city magistrates who described it as an “extraordinary” case.

She was given a 24 month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £51 costs and a £21 victim surcharge.

