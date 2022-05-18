Woman admits 15 assaults on mental health hospital staff

Kirsty Retallick has admitted multiple assaults against mental health workers at Hellesdon Hospital - Credit: NSFT

A woman is to be sentenced after she admitted multiple assaults on emergency workers at a Norfolk mental health hospital.

Kirsty Retallick, 27, had been charged with 15 counts of assaulting an emergency worker at Hellesdon Hospital between November 22, 2020 and May 1, 2022.

Retallick, of Bath Hill Terrace, Great Yarmouth, pleaded guilty to all 15 assaults when she appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (May 18).

The defendant denied a racially aggravated assault by beating and six counts of criminal damage.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said that after careful consideration, the pleas were acceptable to the crown.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, asked for sentencing to be adjourned so reports could be obtained as well as an update on her ongoing treatment.

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned sentence to June 14 but warned the defendant "all options are available to the court, including custody".