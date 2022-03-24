Lauren Clark is to stand trial accused of causing death by dangerous driving after a crash on the A1065 at Castle Acre - Credit: Archant

A woman is to stand trial next year accused of causing the death of a motorcyclist by dangerous driving.

Lauren Clark, 28, is charged with causing the death of Darren Goldsby, following a crash on the A1065 near to the Newton Road junction at Castle Acre.

Mr Goldsby, 49, an electrician manager, from Colkirk, near Fakenham, was riding a Honda CBR-1000 motorcycle when he was involved in a collision with a Citroen C3 at around 7.45pm on August 8 2020.

He died at the scene.

Clark, of Oulton Close, Swaffham has previously appeared at Norwich Crown Court when she pleaded not guilty to the offence.

A trial was initially fixed for August this year but the case was mentioned again this week when a new trial date of January 9 next year was set.

She has been granted bail.