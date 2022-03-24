Woman to stand trial over death of Norfolk motorcyclist next year
- Credit: Archant
A woman is to stand trial next year accused of causing the death of a motorcyclist by dangerous driving.
Lauren Clark, 28, is charged with causing the death of Darren Goldsby, following a crash on the A1065 near to the Newton Road junction at Castle Acre.
Mr Goldsby, 49, an electrician manager, from Colkirk, near Fakenham, was riding a Honda CBR-1000 motorcycle when he was involved in a collision with a Citroen C3 at around 7.45pm on August 8 2020.
He died at the scene.
Clark, of Oulton Close, Swaffham has previously appeared at Norwich Crown Court when she pleaded not guilty to the offence.
A trial was initially fixed for August this year but the case was mentioned again this week when a new trial date of January 9 next year was set.
She has been granted bail.